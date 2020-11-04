Ford Recalls 350,000 Explorers For Corrosion Issues

Ford Motor Company has issued a safety recall for almost 350,000 select 2013-17 Ford Explorer vehicles in the U.S., there are another 25,000+ Explorers sold in Canada that being covered by this recall.

Most of the affected vehicle were sold or registered in regions of the country where corrosion is common, in other words, the snow belt like here in Maine or anywhere that uses salt on the roads or other corrosive fluids on the roads to keep them clear of snow and ice. These recalled Explorers have been experiencing a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

In the summer of 2019, Ford had issued a recall for over one million Explorers for the very same issue. That recall was for model years 2011-2017. It is distinctly possible that some vehicles may be effected by both recalls.

So far, Ford is aware of 13 reports of accidents, with six reports of injuries related to this condition. Expect dealers to complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and if there are any issues with the part they will replace it free of charge.

When contacting ford about this recall reference recall number: 20S62.

