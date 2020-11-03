No Timetable Available for Winter, Spring Sports at UMaine
ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System says no determination has been made about winter and spring sports competitions, and no timetable is available about when those decisions could be made.
The system said in a Monday statement that presidents of universities within the system will have the final say about whether their school will compete in college athletics.
The system’s sports programs include the popular University of Maine Black Bears hockey program, which is based in Orono.
