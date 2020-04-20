Fatal Crash in Maine involving Two Motorcycles & Car
Police in Bangor say a person was killed over the weekend in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car.
The collision happened at the corner of Union Street and Davis Road in Bangor late Saturday morning.
Bangor Police declined to name the victim as they were still working to notify family.
The crash happened not far from a crash last summer that claimed the life of a motorcyclist and his passenger.
