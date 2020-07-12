Fairfield Woman Drowns On Rafting Trip

According to WCSH 6, a woman from Fairfield is dead after falling in the river during a Kennebec River whitewater rafting trip.

33 year old Emily Fournier, of Fairfield, passed away Saturday afternoon after she and two other whitewater rafting trip members were thrown from their raft into the Kennebec River.

Reportedly, she helped rescue at least one of the other boaters before she succumbed.to the river.

It appears she floated for a distance downriver before she could be pulled back into the raft. Both fellow rafters and emergency medical personnel attempted to revive her. Unfortunately, she was declared dead at approximately 1 PM on Saturday (July 11th) afternoon.

Mark Latti, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Communications Director, said that members of the rafting company, members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Department, Forks Fire & Rescue, and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service assisted with the incident.