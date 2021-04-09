Believe it or not, Blue Oyster Cult singer Eric Bloom doesn't want the band's classic "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" played at his funeral.

Now, we know what you're thinking — But, Loudwire, Eric Bloom doesn't even sing '(Don't Fear) The Reaper,' that'd be Blue Oyster Cult guitarist and co-vocalist Buck Dharma, also the song's writer — and you'd be right. But Bloom himself recently acknowledged that listeners might expect him to choose the signature 1976 BOC hit as his burial song whenever he goes to meet the great Agent of Fortune in the sky.

Even still, that won't be happening. In an April 8 conversation with Classic Rock, the musician talked about the songs that have inspired him throughout his career. He also fielded a question about the music — or lack thereof — that he would want to be heard at his funeral.

"You'd think it would be '(Don't Fear) The Reaper,' wouldn't you?" Bloom replied. "But I don't intend to have music at all. Just close family and a private graveside service."

Of course, that does make sense when one thinks about it, considering the classic rock track that artistically portrays the power of death might be a little too on the nose, even for a funeral service. But, who knows, maybe Dharma will want to use "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" at his funeral.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bloom chose Todd Rundgren's "Bang the Drum All Day" as his "Saturday night party song." (Actually, "I don't go out on a Saturday night," he clarified. "I'm usually working. But for your purposes, that's the one that gets me in the mood to have fun.") And the Blue Oyster Cult frontman selected The Who's "Baba O'Riley" as his personal "anthem." ("Even after all these years, those chords get me every time," he remarked.)

As for the "greatest" album of all time? Bloom has no doubt. "Are You Experienced by The Jimi Hendrix Experience," he offered. "By mid-1967, Jimi had released several singles, and when his debut album came out, everyone bought it. It took the world by storm. I'd also put the first albums by Cream and The Doors in the same category, but Are You Experienced just about wins."

After all that funeral talk, it's good to remember that Blue Oyster Cult are still rocking today. The band — Bloom and Dharma in tow with bassist Danny Miranda, keyboardist Richie Castellano and drummer Jules Radino — last released a studio album, The Symbol Remains, in 2020.

And the popularity of "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" endures with those who listen to and perform rock music. Last year, in a viral reaction to a theme park reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, one music fan put the song to video of Walt Disney World's return. In 2015, Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell joined Metallica's James Hetfield on a live, acoustic cover of the tune.

Blue Oyster Cult, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"