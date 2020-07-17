Disney World has reopened some of its theme parks in Orlando, Florida despite seeing a week-over-week surge in coronavirus diagnoses as the state works toward coordinating a response to mitigate the spread. Now, someone with a morbid sense of humor has set the theme park's promotional reopening video for Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper."

After first closing its doors on March 15, Disney World has elected to welcome guests back to its Epcot and Hollywood Studios theme parks as part of a phased reopening plan which stresses protective measures such as the wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distance between park goers.

Still, the concept of reopening a major attraction such as Disney World felt against the grain for at least one YouTube user, who used the Blue Oyster Cult Agents of Fortune mega-hit in an act of satirical social commentary.

Watch the video clip further down the page.

The two parks have been made operational in the same week where Florida set a nation-high record for daily confirmed coronavirus infections (more than 15,000) as well as a state-high 156 COVID-19 related deaths as no face mask mandate has gone into state-wide effect.

On Blue Oyster Cult's side, the classic rock legends have been working on their new album, which will be their first since releasing Curse of the Hidden Mirror in 2001. Meanwhile, they're tiding fans over, having dug into their live archives for the 45th Anniversary — Live in London release that will be out on Aug. 7 on Frontiers Music SRL. Pre-order your copy here.

Disney World's Reopening Video Set to Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear the Reaper"