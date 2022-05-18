Eovaldi Allows 5 Homers in 2nd Inning – Astros Shell Red Sox 13-4 [VIDEO]

One has to hope that Boston Red Sox' pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was tipping his pitches. There's no other explanation for the fact that he pitched a 1-2-3 1st inning and then was shelled in the 2nd inning, allowing 8 hits, including 5 homers and 9 runs in the 2nd inning before leaving with 2 outs.

After Tyler Danish came on and allowed 4 runs on 3 hit and another home run in 2.1 innings, the Astros were up 13-3 and the game had turned into a "bullpen game". Whether the Red Sox bullpen was effective or the Astro's batters were exhausted, it didn't matter. Hirakazu Sawamura, Ryan Brasier, Matt Barnes, Jake Diekman and Austin Davis each pitched an inning, combining to allow 4 hits and no runs.

Rafael Devers was 3-4 with a double and his 7th homer of the season. He now has hit in 11 straight games and his on-base streak is 21 games.

JD Martinez had a single, double and homer, just a triple-short of the cycle. He now has a 18 game hitting streak and an on-base streak of 34 games.

Trevor Story was 2-4 with a double.

Michael Brantely, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena and Yuli Gurriel all homered for the Astros, with Tucker going deep twice.Tucker ended up driving in 6 runs.

The Red Sox and Astros conclude the 3-game series Wednesday night.