Emera Maine Planning Response to Weekend Storm

A major winter storm is expected to bring snow, rain, sleet and ice to northern and eastern Maine this weekend.

Emera Maine says they will have a full complement of line crews ready to address any outages over the weekend. Local contract crews, tree crews and other support staff will also be in place to assist with repairs and restorations.

Emera Maine storm manager Allison Doughty says the company is anticipating a range of precipitation across the service territory beginning Saturday night, and Emera will continue following the weather forecast closely over the weekend to ensure the right resources are in place. She adds, “We urge the public to stay safe by preparing for the possibility of power outages as well as difficult travel conditions.”

Customers are urged to keep flashlights and fresh batteries handy, and make sure you have a supply of clean water and nonperishable foods at home.

Customers can report outages directly through the company's Online Services account, by using Emera Maine’s online Power Issue Report Form, or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000. You may also get the latest outage information by viewing Emera's Live Outage and Restoration Map at emeramaine.com.