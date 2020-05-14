Emera Maine is now Versant Power

Emera Maine announces that it is now Versant Power.

"Versant Power is our new name, and it speaks to what we know, how we work and who we serve," said Mike Herrin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Versant Power. "Our new name signals that we are well-versed in northern and eastern Maine's electricity delivery system, versatile in how we work by adapting and improving the ways we deliver power, and conversant with our customers in responding to their electricity needs."

As Versant Power transitions to its new name, customers can still pay bills and connect with our customer service team like they do now. Both the billing address and phone number will remain the same. Over the coming months, the name and logo on our bills and bill envelopes, as well as our website and email addresses, will change to the new name.

"Versant Power's name and logo have been specifically developed to recognize the unique and proud identity of the company and the valued customers and communities it serves," said Gianna Manes, ENMAX President and Chief Executive Officer. "Behind the new name, the same committed team in Maine continues to place the highest priority on the continuity of safe, reliable service and ensuring the health and safety of the Versant Power team."

As always, any customer who has a question about their service is encouraged to call Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.