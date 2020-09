The 5th Annual E-Waste Event will be held Saturday in the parking lot at Saint Mary's Church on Military Street.

Safely dispose of old computers, monitors, printers, TVs, cell phones, fax machines, DVD players, microwaves, lead acid batteries, and mercury thermometers.

It runs from 9 to 1 Saturday. Rain or Shine. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Houlton and Aid For Kids.