Eagle Lake Man Dies on Hunting Trip in North Maine Woods

Maine State Police say an Eagle Lake man died after he became trapped under a pickup truck in the woods in northern Aroostook County.

It happened Tuesday night in unorganized territory near Portage Lake. Police say 46-year-old Jason Dube was on a bear hunting trip with friends when the pickup truck he was driving got a flat tire on Rocky Brook Road.

Dube decided to stay behind to change the tire while others in the hunting party left to track a bear they had shot, according to Corporal Chuck Michaud. Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Ashland Ambulance responded around 11 p.m. to the accident in T13-R7.

Michaud said the investigation revealed that the truck had slipped off the jack. When members of the hunting party returned they found Dube pinned under the vehicle. They were able to free him but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.