Driver Killed in Utility Vehicle Crash in Fort Kent

A UTV accident in Fort Kent Tuesday night claimed the life of a 30-year-old Aroostook County man.

According to the Maine Warden Service, a 911 call was received shortly before midnight from someone who had come across the crash on Black Lake Road in Fort Kent. Wardens say Travis Haley, of New Canada, was found dead at the scene.

The initial investigation established that Haley had been operating his 2014 Polaris side-by-side south on the dirt road when he lost control on a corner. The UTV went into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the 4-wheeler to roll several times. Haley, who was alone, was thrown from the vehicle.

Game Wardens, Maine State Police and Fort Kent Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash.

Haley’s body was taken to Lajoie Funeral Home in Fort Kent. The State Medical Examiner’s Office plans to arrive on Wednesday to determine the details surrounding the death.

Black Lake Road runs through a series of agricultural fields and also serves as the ATV trail.