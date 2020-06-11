Doors Will Be Subject of ‘Morrison Hotel’ Comic Book

The Doors will be the subject of a biographical comic book titled Morrison Hotel, Z2 Comics announced. The script will be written by Leah Moore, daughter of comics legend Alan Moore, in collaboration with guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore.

Set for publication in October and available for pre-order now, the title marks the 50th anniversary of the Doors album Morrison Hotel.

“The graphic novel weaves the band’s influence into some of the lore that led to their status as the architects of counterculture, influencing artists, poets and outsiders for generations to come," the publishers noted.

The story takes place during a “decade in which women, African Americans, Native Americans, gays, lesbians and other marginalized people continued their fight for equality, and many Americans joined the protest against the ongoing war in Vietnam.”

“I have loosely tied the stories to the tracks on the album, but also I am filling them with everything I can that puts you in that mindset, into that moment, where the album was made,” Moore told Rolling Stone. “You could write a whole book for each track, but I wanted the stories to just immerse you in one place. ... The Doors have so much theater, and swagger and storytelling, they’re a totally natural fit for a comic. The lyrics they wrote, and the energy they played with – I think the songs don’t just lend themselves to the medium, they actually cry out to be comics.”

Moore recalled the life-changing experience of visiting Jim Morrison's grave when she was a teenager. "If I’m honest with you, the idea of meeting those guys blows my mind," she said. "I’m likely to gibber about being 14 in the rain in a cagoule, and that’s so not cool."