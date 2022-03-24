Stolen Debit Card Investigation

The Woodstock Police Force is looking for information about a stolen debit card used at various businesses in Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Time and Date of the Incident

Officials said the debit card was used on March 10, 2022. between 4:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Atlantic Time).

Photo and Description Released by Police

A photo has been released to help with the investigation. Police describe the suspect as a male wearing a red bandanna face mask and a red brimmed hat. His grey hooded sweatshirt reads. “Alaska.” In the video surveillance photo, he is wearing a backpack. The suspect also has on white sandals with black socks.

Report Any Information to Authorities

Contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 if you have any information to add to their investigation. Also, reach out to law enforcement if you recognize the individual in the photo, or can help with the description. You can use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous. Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

Updates on this news article will be posted to our Facebook and social media when it is available. Also, look for more details on our homepage when the information is released as this is an ongoing investigation. The Woodstock Police Force also post new information on their Facebook.

Spacious Home has Incredible Views with Tons of Privacy, Fort Kent, Maine