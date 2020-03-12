Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood Close Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Disneyland, Disney California Adventures and Universal Studios Hollywood will be closing due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

The Walt Disney Company made the big announcement on Thursday (March 12). The parks' closures will begin on the morning of Saturday (March 14) and will remain shut at least through the end of March.

The Disneyland Hotel will remain open through Monday (March 16) to give guests the time to make proper travel arrangements. As of now, the Downtown Disney shopping district will remain open.

Disneyland's upcoming closure marks the fourth time that the park has closed since its opening day on July 17, 1955. The only other instances the park closed was for the national period of mourning for President John F. Kennedy's assassination, 1994 Northridge earthquake and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Universal Studios Hollywood will close its doors on Saturday (March 14) and is set to tentatively reopen on March 28.

Orlando Weekly reported that employees of both Disney and Universal will be paid during the shutdowns.

During the time of this article's publication, Walt Disney World's four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios), hotels and two water parks, remain open to the general public. Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure are also currently open.

Read Disney's statement, below.