Disneyland and Disney World Are Closed Until Further Notice

Disneyland had closed just three times in history until coronavirus came along. That was March 12. A little over two weeks later, the situation has gotten worse — both in California and in Florida, home of Walt Disney World, which closed to guests on March 15. But while Universal has already announced they were extending their theme parks closures, Disney was quiet about the status of its parks until today.

A short while ago, Disney Parks announced on Twitter that “as a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by heath experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.”

The company also promised to continue paying its “hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.” Presumably that is the earliest these Disney parks might reopen — but that seems wildly optimistic as well. Meanwhile, Disney’s Shanghai Disneyland remains closed — although its shopping area and hotel have reopened as China has succeeded in slowing the spread of coronavirus in the country to almost zero. Tokyo Disneyland, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris remain closed as well.

At this point, it would be great to see any of these parks open at any point this summer. I had a Disneyland trip planned with my family in August. I’d say I’m not holding my breath — but the truth is I am holding my breath pretty much any time I go outside these days so...

Here’s the full closure announcement from Disney: