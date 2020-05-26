David Coverdale Lowers Price For His Lake Tahoe ‘Paradise’ Home

David Coverdale has knocked more than $2 million off the asking price for his longtime Lake Tahoe home. The property is currently listed at $7.65 million.

The Whitesnake frontman had previously put the house on the market back in April of 2019. At that time the asking price was $9.85 million.

The four-bedroom, six-and-a half-bathroom house is described in its official listing as “paradise found for those who seek a private setting.”

The gated property sits on over an acre of land on the northern, Nevada side of Lake Tahoe, boasting “stunning sunrise to sunset views” of the neighboring water. The home features ample outdoor areas, including multiple sundecks, luscious landscaping and an outdoor grotto with waterfall.

Inside, the three-story house features multiple expansive entertaining spaces, as the formal dining room and living room areas connect seamlessly with an open floor plan. A stone and marble accented kitchen features state of the art stainless steel appliances, while each room boasts soaring high-beamed ceilings.

The new owners will have plenty of places to relax, with a Greek columned indoor pool, sauna, steam room and spa salon all located in the home.

The sprawling master bedroom features its own fireplace, while the adjoining master bathroom is fitted with an oversized jacuzzi jet tub that stares out to a gorgeous, scenic view.

Other highlights throughout the house include a library area with built-in bookcases, home theater and wet bar. As one would expect in a rock star home, the entire place is wired for sound.

Check out dozens of photos of the property below.

Even before COVID-19 shut down the live music industry, Coverdale cancelled his 2020 Whitesnake touring plans in order to recover from surgery. More recently, the rocker has been connecting with fans via social media, posting short, light-hearted performance videos, including one in which he told the coronavirus to “fuck off.”