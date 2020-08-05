Concord Coach Lines To Resume Service

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Concord Coach bus lines suspended bus service between Maine and Boston. As things slowly return to normal, that's about to change.

According to the KJ, they'll be resume service from Maine to Logan Airport on August 16th.

In order to maintain social distancing, only 34 passengers will be allowed on any bus. Normally, the buses accommodate just over 50. Additionally, they'll be completely disinfecting the buses on a daily basis.

Have you downloaded our FREE app? Use it to message the DJs, stream the station, and get the inside scoop on exclusive contests.