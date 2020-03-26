Concord Coach Lines Suspending Service Due to COVID-19 Passenger

A passenger on Concord Coach Lines that was discovered to have COVID-19 has caused the bus company to suspend all service starting Friday.

According to WMTW 8, the passenger rode on Concord Coach Line buses from Concord, New Hampshire to Logan Airport on four different days between March 11 and 16.

As a result, Concord Coach Lines will suspend all service beginning Friday, March 28 until further notice.

Here's the statement released by Concord Coach Lines on their website: