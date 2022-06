Class C North Baseball and Softball Final Heal Point Standings and Tournament Schedule [UPDATED]

The 2022 Baseball and Softball Seasons have been finalized. Here are the final Class C North Heal Points and the Class C North Tournament Schedule. We will be updating this as games are played.

Class C North Baseball Final Standings

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bucksport 15-1 151.171 2 Fort Kent 12-4 118.638 3 Mattanawcook 9-7 108.560 4 Orono 11-5 105.803 5 Houlton 10-4 100.089 6 Mount View 11-5 87.879 7 Central 8-8 61.015 8 MCI 5-11 56.316 9 Washington Acad. 7-9 48.581 10 Penquis 6-8 48.010 11 PCHS 4-12 39.441 12 Calais 7-9 36.212 13 Dexter 4-12 35.468 14 GSA 4-12 31.875 15 Narraguagus 4-9 20.737 16 Sumner 4-12 13.301

Round of 16 June 6/7

#1 Bucksport vs. #16 Sumner

#2 Fort Kent defeated #15 Narraguagus 12-0

#3 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #14 GSA

#4 Orono vs. #13 Dexter

#5 Houlton vs. #12 Calais

#6 Mount View vs. #11 PCHS

#7 Central vs. #10 Penquis

#8 MCI vs. #9 Washington Academy

Quarterfinals June 9

Winner #1 Bucksport vs. #16 Sumner vs. Winner #8 MCI vs. #9 Washington Academy

Winner #2 Fort Kent vs. Winner #7 Central vs. #10 Penquis

Winner #3 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #14 GSA vs. Winner #6 Mount View vs. #11 PCHS

Winner #4 Orono vs. #13 Dexter vs. Winner #5 Houlton vs. #12 Calais

Note some game's dates may be moved because of graduations/class nights etc.

Class C North Softball Heal Point Standings

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bucksport 15-1 162.187 2 Mattanawcook 15-1 155.892 3 Sumner 13-3 107.961 4 Narraguagus 9-5 78.333 5 Orono 7-9 72.064 6 Houlton 9-5 70.535 7 PCHS 6-10 64.252 8 Central 8-8 58.828 9 Calais 5-11 46.402 10 Dexter 6-10 45.758 11 Fort Kent 7-9 34.553 12 Washington Acad. 5-11 33.080 13 Mount View 6-10 32.421 14 MCI 4-12 27.343 15 Penquis 4-10 23.125 16 GSA 2-14 19.687

Round of 16 June 7

#1 Bucksport vs. #16 GSA

#2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #15 Penquis

#3 Sumner vs. #14 MCI

#4 Narraguagus vs. #13 Mount View (Will be played June 6)

#5 Orono vs. #12 Washington Academy

#6 Houlton vs. #11 Fort Kent

#7 PCHS vs. #10 Dexter

#8 Central vs. #9 Calais

Quarterfinals June 9

Winner #1 Bucksport vs. #16 GSA vs. Winner #8 Central vs. #9 Calais

Winner #2 Mattanawcook Academy vs. #15 Penquis vs. Winner #7 PCHS vs. #10 Dexter

Winner #3 Sumner vs. #14 MCI vs. Winner #6 Houlton vs. #11 Fort Kent

Winner #4 Narraguagus vs. #13 Mount View vs. Winner #5 Orono vs. #12 Washington Academy

Note some game's dates may be moved because of graduations/class nights etc.