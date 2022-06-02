Class B North Final Baseball and Softball Heal Points and Tournament Schedule [UPDATED]
The 2022 Baseball and Softball Seasons have been finalized. Here are the final Class B North Heal Points and the Class B North Tournament Schedule. We will be updating this as games are played.
Class B North Baseball Final Standings
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|15-1
|166.250
|2
|Old Town
|10-6
|127.421
|3
|Nokomis
|12-4
|117.812
|4
|Lawrence
|12-4
|111.718
|5
|Cony
|13-3
|102.265
|6
|John Bapst
|11-5
|88.671
|7
|MDI
|8-8
|67.109
|8
|Waterville
|6-10
|65.234
|9
|Hermon
|7-9
|58.359
|10
|Caribou
|5-11
|46.953
|11
|Foxcroft Academy
|7-9
|39.843
|12
|Oceanside
|6-10
|38.437
|13
|Belfast
|4-12
|26.640
|14
|Winslow
|3-13
|22.031
|15
|Presque Isle
|1-15
|16.171
Round of 16 - June 6/7
- #1 Ellsworth vs. BYE
- #2 Old Town defeated. #15 Presque Isle 11-0
- #3 Nokomis vs. #14 Winslow
- #4 Lawrence vs. #13 Belfast
- #12 Oceanside defeated #5 Cony 8-2
- #11 Foxcroft Academy defeated #6 John Bapst 16-6
- #7 MDI defeated. #10 Caribou 14-9
- #9 Hermon defeated #8 Waterville 13-0
Quarterfinals - June 9
- #1 Ellsworth vs. #9 Hermon
- #2 Old Town vs. # 7 MDi
- Winner #3 Nokomis vs. #14 Winslow vs. #11 Foxcroft Academy
- Winner #4 Lawrence vs. #13 Belfast vs. #12 Oceanside
Class B North Softball Final Standings
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Nokomis
|15-1
|142.812
|2
|Ellsworth
|12-4
|124.921
|3
|MDI
|12-4
|111.328
|4
|Old Town
|11-5
|103.281
|5
|Lawrence
|12-4
|99.609
|6
|Hermon
|8-8
|77.578
|7
|Cony
|709
|66.014
|8
|Winslow
|9-7
|63.984
|9
|Presque Isle
|7-9
|55.781
|10
|John Bapst
|8-8
|47.812
|11
|Oceanside
|5-11
|45.546
|12
|Belfast
|3-13
|28.906
|13
|Waterville
|4-12
|26.484
|14
|Foxcroft Academy
|4-12
|20.000
|15
|Caribou
|0-16
|0.000
Round of 16 - June 6/June 7
- #1 Nokomis vs. BYE
- #2 Ellsworth defeated. #15 Caribou 15-0
- #3 MDI vs. #14 Foxcroft Academy
- #4 Old Town vs. #13 Waterville
- #5 Lawrence vs. #12 Belfast
- #6 Hermon defeated #11 Oceanside 4-1
- #7 Cony vs. #10 John Bapst
- #8 Winslow vs. #9 Presque Isle
Quarterfinals - June 9
- #1 Nokomis vs. Winner #8 Winslow vs. #9 Presque Isle
- #2 Ellsworth vs. Winner #7 Cony vs. #10 John Bapst
- Winner #3 MDI vs. #14 Foxcroft Academy vs. #6 Hermon
- Winner #4 Old Town vs. #13 Waterville vs. Winner #5 Lawrence vs. #12 Belfast
