Class A North Baseball and Softball Final Heal Points and Tournament Schedule

The 2022 Baseball and Softball Seasons have been finalized. Here are the final Class A North Heal Points and the Class A North Tournament Schedule. We will be updating this as games are played.

Class A North Baseball Final Standings

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Bangor 15-1 184.531 2 Oxford Hills 14-2 148.750 3 Mt. Ararat 11-5 119.921 4 Brewer 7-9 90.468 5 Messalonskee 9-7 89.843 6 Hampden Academy 8-8 87.343 7 Edward Little 8-8 86.093 8 Mt. Blue 7-9 83.203 9 Skowhegan 8-8 81.484 10 Camden Hills 7-9 68.515 11 Lewiston 5-11 51.875 12 Brunswick 3-13 38.359

Tourney Schedule

Round of 16 - June 7

#5 Messalonskee vs. #12 Brunswick

#6 Hampden Academy vs. #11 Lewiston

#7 Edward Little vs. #10 Camden Hills

#8 Mt. Blue vs. #9 Skowhegan

Quarterfinals - June 9

#1 Bangor vs Winner #8 Mt. Blue vs. #9 Skowhegan

#2 Oxford Hills vs Winner #7 Edward Little vs. #10 Camden Hills

#3 Mt. Ararat vs. Winner #6 Hampden Academy vs. #11 Lewiston

#4 Brewer vs. Winner #5 Messalonskee vs. #12 Brunswick

Class A North Softball Final Standings

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Brunswick 15-1 156.250 2 Skowhegan 14-2 139.531 3 Oxford Hills 13-3 113.906 4 Hampden Academy 13-3 104.296 5 Bangor 10-6 95.937 6 Edward Little 7-9 54.106 7 Brewer 3-13 40.156 8 Lewiston 6-10 34.546 9 Messalonskee 5-11 30.781 10 Mt. Ararat 4-12 22.578 11 Camden Hills 3-13 13.759 12 Mt. Blue 1-15 10.937

Round of 16 - June 7

#5 Bangor vs. #12 Mt. Blue

#6 Edward Little vs. #11 Camden Hills

#7 Brewer vs #10 Mt. Ararat

#8 Lewiston vs. #9 Messalonskee

Quarterfinals - June 9

#1 Brunswick vs Winner #8 Lewiston vs. #9 Messalonskee

#2 Skowhegan vs. Winner #7 Brewer vs #10 Mt. Ararat

#3 Oxford Hills vs. Winner #6 Edward Little vs. #11 Camden Hills

#4 Hampden Academy vs Winner #5 Bangor vs. #12 Mt. Blue