Fire Destroys Couple’s Home in Connor Township

A fire Thursday morning in Connor Township has left a family homeless.

Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the blaze at 2188 Van Buren Road around 9:45 a.m., according to Capt. Brian Lajoie. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire blowing out the front and rear of the single-story home.



One family member was home when the fire broke out, and made it out safely.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the bulk of the blaze. Eight personnel from the Caribou Fire Department worked the fire, with mutual aid from Presque Isle, Limestone, Stockholm and Fort Fairfield Fire Departments, Capt. Lajoie said.

Although the structure is still standing, over half of the inside of the home was completely destroyed.

The blaze started as a grease fire in the kitchen and the flames worked their way up to the ceiling, Lajoie said.

Crews cleared the scene right around noontime.

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs is handling donations for Brad and Donna Sam, who lost not only their home but also many of their belongings in the fire.

A Facebook group has been set up HERE with more information about how community members can help.

