Class B North Heal Points on the Final Day of the 2022-23 Season

As we wake up on Friday, February 10th, here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Friday morning

Girls Class B North

I believe that the Old Town-Orono game was played, and not reported with Old Town winning, and they will end the regular season undefeated at 18-0 while Orono is winless at 0-17.

Games still remaining to be played include

  • Caribou at Orono
  • Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy
  • Belfast at Leavitt
MPA Heal Points February 10, 2023
loading...

Boys Class B North

Still to be decided are the  3rd and 4th place rankings Orono has a game left. A Orono win over Caribou would put them in 3rd place, and possibly as high as 2nd place depending on helper points.

Games remaining to be played

  • MDI at Washington Academy
  • Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy
  • Caribou at Orono
MPA Heal Points February 10, 2023
loading...
