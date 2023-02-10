Class B North Heal Points on the Final Day of the 2022-23 Season
As we wake up on Friday, February 10th, here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Friday morning
Girls Class B North
I believe that the Old Town-Orono game was played, and not reported with Old Town winning, and they will end the regular season undefeated at 18-0 while Orono is winless at 0-17.
Games still remaining to be played include
- Caribou at Orono
- Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy
- Belfast at Leavitt
Boys Class B North
Still to be decided are the 3rd and 4th place rankings Orono has a game left. A Orono win over Caribou would put them in 3rd place, and possibly as high as 2nd place depending on helper points.
Games remaining to be played
- MDI at Washington Academy
- Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy
- Caribou at Orono