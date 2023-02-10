Class B North Heal Points on the Final Day of the 2022-23 Season

As we wake up on Friday, February 10th, here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of Friday morning

Girls Class B North

I believe that the Old Town-Orono game was played, and not reported with Old Town winning, and they will end the regular season undefeated at 18-0 while Orono is winless at 0-17.

Games still remaining to be played include

Caribou at Orono

Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy

Belfast at Leavitt

MPA Heal Points February 10, 2023 MPA Heal Points February 10, 2023 loading...

Boys Class B North

Still to be decided are the 3rd and 4th place rankings Orono has a game left. A Orono win over Caribou would put them in 3rd place, and possibly as high as 2nd place depending on helper points.

Games remaining to be played

MDI at Washington Academy

Presque Isle at Foxcroft Academy

Caribou at Orono