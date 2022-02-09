Class B North Heal Point Standings Updated as of Wednesday February 9
There are just 2 days left in the 2021-22 High School regular season. Here are Tuesday night's results, and the scheduled games for Wednesday, February 9th and the updated Class B North Heal Point Standings as of this morning.
Tuesday Night Results
- Old Town Girls defeated Orono 69-28
- MDI Girls defeated Ellsworth 48-30
- Hermon Girls defeated John Bapst 58-20
- Hermon Boys defeatd John Bapst 36-31 in OT
Wednesday Night's Scheduled Games
- Houlton Girls at Foxcroft Academy
- Ellsworth Girls at John Bapst
- Old Town Girls at Bucksport
- Presque Isle Girls at Caribou
- Bucksport Boys at GSA
- Orono Boys at Old Town
- Ellsworth Boys at MDI
- Presque Isle Boys at Caribou
- Washington Academy Boys at Houlton
- Mount View Boys at Winslow
- Medomak Valley Boys at Waterville
Girls Class B North Heal Points as of Wednesday, February 9
- Old Town 15-1
- Hermon 14-2
- MDI 14-4
- Foxcroft Academy 9-6
- Presque Isle 11-6
- Ellsworth 10-7
- Waterville 11-3
- Caribou 8-8
- Houlton 7-6
- Washington Academy 8-8
- MCI 9-8
- Mount View 7-10
- Belfast 2-11
- Orono 4-13
- Winslow 3-14
- Bucksport 3-13
- John Bapst 1-13
Boys Class B North Heal Points as of Wednesday February 9
- Ellsworth 17-0
- Orono 14-3
- Foxcroft Academy 12-5
- Old Town 12-4
- Presque Isle 9-7
- Winslow 11-4
- Houlton 8-6
- Mount View 11-5
- Hermon 9-8
- Washington Academy 5-11
- John Bapst 7-9
- Bucksport 5-10
- MDI 3-14
- Caribou 3-13
- Belfast 3-14
- MCI 3-14
- Waterville 3-14