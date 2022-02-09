Class B North Heal Point Standings Updated as of Wednesday February 9

Photo Chris Popper

There are just 2 days left in the 2021-22 High School regular season. Here are Tuesday night's results, and the scheduled games for Wednesday, February 9th and the updated Class B North Heal Point Standings as of this morning.

Tuesday Night Results

  • Old Town Girls defeated Orono 69-28
  • MDI Girls defeated Ellsworth 48-30
  • Hermon Girls defeated John Bapst 58-20
  • Hermon Boys defeatd John Bapst 36-31 in OT

Wednesday Night's Scheduled Games

  • Houlton Girls at Foxcroft Academy
  • Ellsworth Girls at John Bapst
  • Old Town Girls at Bucksport
  • Presque Isle Girls at Caribou
  • Bucksport Boys at GSA
  • Orono Boys at Old Town
  • Ellsworth Boys at MDI
  • Presque Isle Boys at Caribou
  • Washington Academy Boys at Houlton
  • Mount View Boys  at Winslow
  • Medomak Valley Boys at Waterville

Girls Class B North Heal Points as of Wednesday, February 9

  1. Old Town 15-1
  2. Hermon 14-2
  3. MDI 14-4
  4. Foxcroft Academy 9-6
  5. Presque Isle 11-6
  6. Ellsworth 10-7
  7. Waterville 11-3
  8. Caribou 8-8
  9. Houlton 7-6
  10. Washington Academy 8-8
  11. MCI 9-8
  12. Mount View 7-10
  13. Belfast 2-11
  14. Orono 4-13
  15. Winslow 3-14
  16. Bucksport 3-13
  17. John Bapst 1-13

Boys Class B North Heal Points as of Wednesday February 9

  1. Ellsworth 17-0
  2. Orono 14-3
  3. Foxcroft Academy 12-5
  4. Old Town 12-4
  5. Presque Isle 9-7
  6. Winslow 11-4
  7. Houlton 8-6
  8. Mount View 11-5
  9. Hermon 9-8
  10. Washington Academy 5-11
  11. John Bapst 7-9
  12. Bucksport 5-10
  13. MDI 3-14
  14. Caribou 3-13
  15. Belfast 3-14
  16. MCI 3-14
  17. Waterville 3-14
