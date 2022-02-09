Slash and Myles Kennedy Kick Off 2022 Tour: Set List and Videos

Slash's 2022 North American tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators got off to a roaring start last night at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Ore.

You can watch videos from the show and see the full set list below.

Last night's show featured cuts from all four Slash albums with Kennedy and the Conspirators as well as his self-titled solo debut from 2010, which featured Kennedy and a slew of other singers. The band played four songs off its new album, 4, including singles "The River Is Rising," "Fill My World" and "Call Off the Dogs" as well as the unreleased song "Whatever Gets You By."

The guitarist also unearthed the Slash's Snakepit song "Speed Parade" and Lenny Kravitz's "Always on the Run," which he co-wrote and played guitar on. Slash and Kennedy's cover of Elton John's "Rocket Man" received its live debut as well.

Slash thanked the crowd for a successful tour kickoff on Twitter, writing, "Thank you, Portland! Killer crowd to get us through our first show of the River Is Rising U.S. tour. Cheers!"

Slash will be on the road through the end of March in support of 4, which arrives on Friday. "As the record comes out, I'll start to sprinkle in more songs off the new record," he told UCR. "By the time the tour is over, we will have played every song on the record."

Although last night marked the live debuts of several songs off 4, Slash and his bandmates should have felt comfortable playing them, as they recorded the whole album live in Nashville's RCA Studio A over 10 days, with all five band members battling COVID in the process.

"The actual session itself was a blast and one of the most fun times I've had in the studio in my career, actually," Slash told UCR. "And then, the other aspect of it was very sort of band bonding, as we had to sort of go through this whole COVID thing together while quarantining in Nashville in an Airbnb. But, you know, at the end of the day, the record got done, and no one's worse for wear."

Watch Slash Perform 'The River Is Rising' on Feb. 8, 2022

Watch Slash Perform 'Rocket Man' on Feb. 8, 2022

Watch Slash Perform 'Driving Rain' on Feb. 8, 2022

Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Roseland Theater, Portland, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022

1. "Driving Rain"

2. "Shots Fired"

3. "My Antidote"

4. "Serve You Right"

5. "The River Is Rising"

6. "Bad Rain"

7. "Back From Cali"

8. "Withered Delilah"

9. "Always on the Run" (Lenny Kravitz cover)

10. "No More Heroes"

11. "Whatever Gets You By"

12. "Speed Parade" (Slash's Snakepit cover)

13. "Fill My World"

14. "The One You Loved Is Gone"

15. "Call Off the Dogs"

16. "Doctor Alibi"

17. "Rocket Man" (Elton John cover)

18. "Nothing to Say"

19. "You're a Lie"

20. "World on Fire"

Encore

21. "Anastasia"