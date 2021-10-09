Class B Golf Championships [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Class B Maine State Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 8th at Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. Here are the Team and Individual Results

Team Championships

  • Yarmouth - 322
  • Leavitt - 338
  • Oceanside - 358
  • Cape Elizabeth and Hermon - 361
  • Freeport - 364
  • Lincoln - 368
  • MDI and Presque Isle - 383
  • Cony - 393

Girls Flight

  • Jadey Haylock - Leavitt 83
  • Ruby Haylock and Alexis McCormick - Leavitt 87
  • Emily Carter - MDI - 92
  • Faith Combs - Hermon and Charlotte Blanchard - John Bapst 1-6
  • Veronica Chichetta - 109

Boys Flight

  • Eli Spaudling - Freeport 68
  • Kellen Adickes - Lincoln and Andrew Cheever - Yarmouth 77
  • Nate Hagedorn - Yarmouth and Noah McLellan - Oceanside 79
  • Noah Duprey - Lake Region 80
  • Billy Visconti - Leavitt and Quinn Federle - Yarmouth  81
  • Logan Scripture - Hermon and Finn Sharpe - Freeport 82
  • Sebastian Martinez - Yarmouth; James Ritter - Belfast 85
  • Connor Woodward - Wells 87
  • Sam Ludington - Cape Elizabeth; Gavin Dunleavy - Presque Isle; Travis True - John Bapst 89
  • Austin Chilles - Oceanside; Parker Foley - Hermon; Curtis Sullivan - Cape Elizabeth; Jake Frame - Cape Elizabeth; Shepperd Brown - MDI; Aidan Lind - Leavitt; AJ Davis - Leavitt 90
  • Alex Fournier - Cony; Aidan Connelly - Cape Elizabeth; Stuart Baybutt - Yarmouth 92
  • Brady Hopkins - Cony - 93
  • Oliver Rodriguez - Cony; Bryson Mattox - Oceanside; Sebastian Cheseboro - Lincoln; Mason Curtis - Hermon 94
  • Parker Edwards - Hermon; Rhys Jones - Oceanside 95
  • Caden Braun - MDI; Will Farrell - Lincoln 96
  • Dylan Ludington - Cape Elizabeth 97
  • Ian Libby - GNG; Pete Sack - Waterville 98
  • Grant Stubbs - Presque Isle; Austin Nicholas 99
  • Jackson Maynard - Presque Isle; Ben Duprey - Presque Isle; Justin Solomon - John Bapst 100
  • Damon Ellingwood - Lincoln 101
  • Antonio DellAquila - 102
  • Owen MacKinnon - Presque Isle and Colin Landry - Oceanside ; David Swift - Yarmouth; Jack Jellison - York 103
  • Joey Wellman-Clause - MDI; Evan Duprey - Lake Region 105
  • Teo Steverlynck-Horne Freeport 106
  • Cody Chretiend - Nokomis 107
  • Dylan Foerster - Freeport 108
  • Jack Boone - Presque Isle; Jameson Weir - MDI 109
  • Gabe Silva - Freeport; Griffen Bond - Lincoln; Jacob Walton - Caribou - 113
  • Cam Sirois - Cony; Terrance Snow - Freeport  114
  • Ashton Foster - Lincoln 115
  • Cole Hammer - Cony 116
  • Kasch Warner - MDI 117
  • Landon Foster - Cony; Keegan Omlar - Ellsworth 123
  • Duncan Oakes-Nelsen - Oceanside 133
