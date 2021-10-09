Red Sox’ Bats Explode – Beat the Rays 14-6 to Tie ALDS 1-1 [VIDEO]

Red Sox' fans could be excused if they felt deflated Friday night. The Sox scored 2 runs in the 1st inning but Tampa Bay knocked out Chris Sale, scoring 5 runs in the 1st inning. From there, it was all Red Sox though, as Boston homered 5 times, and the Red Sox drubbed the Rays 14-6. The American League Division Series is tied 1-1, with the best-of-five series shifting to Fenway Park.

In the top of the 1st inning, Xander Bogaerts singled driving in Kyle Schwarber and then Alex Verdugo singled to drive in Kike Hernandez to give Boston a 2-0 lead.

But Sale lasted only 1 inning. He allowed 5 runs, on 4 hits, striking out 2 and walking 1. The big blow was a grand slam by Jordan Luplow.

Tanner Houck took over for Sale and he was brilliant. He went 5 innings, shutting down the Ray's offense. He allowed just 2 hits, and 1 run. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Ryan Brasier struck out the side in the 7th inning

Hansel Robles pitched the 8th inning, striking out 2

Matt Barnes, who replace Garrett Richards on the roster through a medical exemption pitched the 9th inning. He allowed 1 run, struck out 1 and walked 2.

Kike Hernandez who was batting 2nd on the night, had an amazing night! He was 5-6 with 3 doubles and a home run, driving in 3 runs.

Rafael Devers homered, driving in 2 runs. He was 1-4

Xander Bogaerts homered in the 1st inning to give the Red Sox the brief 2-0 lead. He ended up 3-5.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5 with a solo home run in the 3rd inning.

JD Martinez, back in the lineup after missing game 1 with a sprained ankle was 4-5. He had a double and a 3-run homer in the 5th inning, when Boston took the lead 8-5.

Hunter Renfroe was 1-5

Christian Vazquez was 3-5.

Every Red Sox batter with the exception of the lead-off hitter, Kyle Schwarber and the 9th batter, Christian Arroyo had at least 1 hit. Boston banged out 20 hits on the night.

Tanner Houck and Kike Hernandez talk about the game

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The series switches to Boston, where Game 3 and Game 4 will be played. Game 5 if necessary will be back in Florida. The Red Sox will have Nathan Eovaldi pitching Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 3:07 with the 1st pitch at 4:07 on 101.9 The Rock.