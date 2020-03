Police say a 69-year-old man from Chipman, N.B. has died after his snowmobile collided with a freight train on Saturday.

West District RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Hillcrest Avenue in Chipman shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police say the snowmobiler died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.