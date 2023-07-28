Mission Accomplished: Astronaut Bucket List Item Checked

And I checked off the item without having to leave the state of Maine.

Ever since the space exploration from years back, the thought of visiting Mission Control was intriguing.

Got to do a replica visit that is a ‘spitting image’ today at Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

Before we get serious about the visit, because it was part of a very popular and serious camp week at the Challenger campus in Bangor, there is this

The purpose of the visit was to do a “pre-launch press conference” with the campers who attended camp this week, and trained like astronauts all week. And just like real astronauts this was a chance for them to share what they’ve been doing all week to prepare for their mission which was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Before I met the 16 campers, and then interviewed them in a group session in the pre-mission press conference, I toured the facility.

Wow.

Just wow

Stepping into Mission Control and I said “Hello Houston.” It is a replica. And the thought came to mind about how much it must mean to the 10 to 13 year olds, 5th to 8th graders who attended camp this week.

This was there room to execute the mission. And there’s no “Hey Teacher, what do we do now?” The answer is “figure it out as a team”

The 16 astronauts each bring their passion and desire to assist in the team work that a project like this is, and Challenger as a learning center, offers a diversity of programs to educate students in space and earth science. It’s STEM learning. With a goal to have STEM students move on in their education and eventually gain jobs where STEM is an important skill. Jobs right here in Maine.

Not to get too far into the future, but congrats to the student astronauts. These are the leaders of tomorrow.

Thanks for sharing your camp week with me

We are counting on you. And proud of what you have already accomplished.

Enjoy the rest of you summer.