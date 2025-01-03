Central Aroostook’s Harleigh Allen named Week Three Athlete of the Week

We are happy to announce that our Week Three Athlete of the Week is Harleigh Allen from Central Aroostook High School. Harleigh had a 23-point performance to help in keeping the Lady Panthers undefeated this past week!

Join us in congratulating Harleigh on this well-deserved recognition and being named Athlete of the Week. She joins Isaac Staples of Presque Isle and Lilly Burtt of Central Aroostook in this seasons' winners of the award.

Voting took place from December 30 through January 2.

The nominees for this past week were:

Ethan Collier - Southern Aroostook High School - Basketball

Aden Jeffers - Fort Kent High School - Basketball

Camden Pelletier - Wisdom High School - Basketball

Jacob Bennett - Presque Isle - Skiing

Lily Oliver - Fort Kent High School - Basketball

Harleigh Allen - Central Aroostook High School - Basketball

Gan Curtis - Presque Isle High School - Basketball

Stay tuned to 101.9 The Rock for more updates on local sports and future Athlete of the Week announcements. Remember, your vote helps shine a light on the hard work and talent of student-athletes like Isaac and Lilly in our community.

Week 4 Athlete of the Week Nominations are live! Go HERE to nominate today!