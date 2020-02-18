Ceiling Fan Sold At Lowes Being Recalled Due To Injuries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Comission has issued a recall that involves the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan, model LP8294LBN, UPC code 840506599178. The model number can be on the fan motor as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remote control.

The Company has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers.

This fan has been sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.

Customers are urged to contact Fanim Industries toll-free at 888-434-3797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@fanimation.com or online at www.FANIMATION.com and click on Recalls for more information and to submit your request for replacement blade arm holders online.

Click Here to view the complete recall from CPSC.gov