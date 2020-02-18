Watch Highlights from The Nite Show’s 500th Episode

Congrats Danny!

Our old friend Danny Cashman recently taped and aired his 500th episode of "The Nite Show with Danny Cashman", which is no small feat when you go up against the juggernaut that is "Saturday Night Love" each and every week, but he has done it,l and been very successful, so with that in mind, check out some video of show number 500, and here's to another 500 buddy!

Watch episodes of The Nite Show with Danny Cashman Saturday nights at 11:30 on WABI TV5/Bangor, Saturday nights at 10:30 on WPFO FOX 23/Portland, Saturday nights at midnight on WAGM FOX 8/Presque Isle, and late night Saturdays at 1 a.m. on WGME CBS 13/Portland.