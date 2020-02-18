Early Morning Burglary at Car Wash in Caribou

Caribou Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary early Tuesday morning at Custom Car Wash on Skyway Drive in Caribou.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., someone forcibly removed four coin boxes in the self-serve bays, according to owner John Morrill. The stolen coin boxes contained about $1500 in quarters. In addition to the theft of cash, damage to the business was estimated at around $8000, Morrill said.

The suspect, who had disguised himself, could be seen on surveillance video walking back and forth in the area. At one point he attempted to walk towards Route 1, but apparently couldn’t make it through the deep snow.

The suspect allegedly used a crowbar or other tools to remove the coin boxes in what Morrill called “a brazen act of vandalism.” The thief was on site for approximately 45 minutes.

Video shows the person leaving the car wash on foot and most likely walked to a vehicle waiting nearby.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call the Caribou Police Department at 207-493-3301. Anonymous tips can also be left with Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 800-638-8477.

A $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.