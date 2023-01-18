Jackson Holdsworth from Caribou is on his way to the state competition after an exciting victory at the Elks Hoop Shoot on Sunday at the James Doughty School.

Exciting Finish in the Elks Hoop Shoot

Holdsworth and Brody Woodworth from Mars hill were tied at the end of regulation for the district free throw title for the 8-9 boys' division. They each had made 22 out of 25 shots. In the tie-breaker, Holdsworth went 18 for 20 while Woodworth ended with 17 out of 20 shots.

Holdsworth will go for the state title in Bath on Sunday, January 29.

Brandon Holdsworth Brandon Holdsworth loading...

In the photo above from left: Scott Monroe, first vice president of the Maine Elks Association; Elizabeth Grant, Exalted Ruler of Houlton Elks Lodge 835, Jackson Holdsworth, first-place winner, boys' 8-9 age division; and Shawn Stacey, District Hoop Shoot Director.

Trophy Winners

Several hoop shooters representing the Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954 won trophies at the event.

Alivia Deprey from Woodland came in second place in the girls' 8-9 division.

Sophie Blackstone from Presque Isle competed in the age 10-11 girls division and took home the runner-up award.

Caribou’s Mason Giles came in third place in the 10-11 boys group.

Lucy Cheney from Castle Hill was third place in the 12-13 girls division.

Cruze Casavant from Presque Isle was third in the 12-13 boys group.

Both Casavant and Cheney were given the William "Bill" Sewall Outstanding Shooter Awards at the Elks Hoop Shoot on December 31 at the Presque Isle Middle School.

Get our free mobile app

A Big Salute to All the Competitors

Congratulations to all the competitors and good luck to Jackson Holdsworth as he goes up against the best in Maine at the state championship.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.