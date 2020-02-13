Car Strikes School Bus in Mapleton

A Presque Isle woman and her child escaped injury after their car crashed into the back of a stopped school bus in Mapleton Wednesday morning.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Mapleton.

According to Sheriff Shawn Gillen, the investigation revealed that 52-year-old Michael Truman of Ashland was heading east on Main Street in a school bus registered to MSAD #32. There were no children on board.

Truman had stopped as another school bus traveling west was stopping to pick up a child.

Thirty-two-year-old Melinda Michaud of Presque Isle was traveling behind the eastbound bus in a 2010 Nissan and was blinded by the sun as she crested the hill, Gillen said. Michaud put her sun visor down and did not notice that the school bus ahead of her had stopped in the roadway. She was unable to stop her car in time and struck the rear of the bus.

Michaud had a 4-year-old child in her car at the time of the crash who was properly secured in a child safety seat, Gillen said. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and there were no injuries.

The school bus had minor damage. Michaud's car was a total loss and had to be towed from the scene.

The crash was investigated by Commander Joey Seeley. He was assisted at the scene by Ranger Steve Wipperman of the Maine Forest Service.