Car Engulfed in Flames after Two-Vehicle Crash on I-95

One person was injured and one car was in flames after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-95 in Lewiston.

Rain Made Visibility Limited

The Maine State Police said the heavy rain was making visibility limited when the accident happened around 2:06 pm near mile marker 79 northbound.

Car Engulfed in Flames

When Troopers arrived on the scene, a Subaru was fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle was partially in the breakdown lane and partially blocking traffic in the travel lane, Northbound traffic was stopped for about an hour. The other vehicle had minor damage and was pulled over, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: “Lost Control in the Heavy Rain”

Moss said the female driver of the car on fire was “was traveling in the passing lane, lost control in the heavy rain and struck the other vehicle in the travel lane. The Subaru in the passing lane then struck the median concrete barrier and came to rest in the breakdown lane and the travel lane.”

Minor Injuries

The driver of the car on fire was not injured. The other driver had minor injuries. Neither driver was taken to the hospital after an evaluation at the crash site by the Auburn Fire and Rescue. The investigation is ongoing, said Moss.

