Canadian Red Cross to Exit Home Care in New Brunswick

In just over a year from now, the Canadian Red Cross will stop being one of the 46 organizations that provide home support services throughout New Brunswick.

The Canadian Red Cross informed the Government of New Brunswick and other key stakeholders of its plan. The organization plans to withdraw no later than March 31, 2021, which should allow the provincial Department of Social Development to plan effectively for other home support agencies to absorb clients that are currently assigned to the Red Cross.

Social Development determines which New Brunswickers are eligible for home support care, what services are needed and for how many hours per week. The department currently has more than 5,200 seniors and adults with disabilities receiving home care from a roster of 46 for-profit businesses and not-for-profit organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross.

The Canadian Red Cross currently has 349 home support workers who provide a range of services to 466 clients throughout New Brunswick.

A spokesman for the Canadian Red Cross said the organization will work with the clients and their families to ensure they have the information and support they need as they transition to new service providers over the next 13 months.