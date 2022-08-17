RCMP Looking for Details About Stolen Pickup Truck

A pickup truck was stolen in New Denmark, New Brunswick and the Saint-Léonard RCMP is looking for information from the public about the theft.

Time, Place and Date the Vehicle was Stolen

The vehicle was taken from outside an auto repair business on Route 108. Authorities believe it was stolen early in the morning on August 7 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Description of Pickup Truck

The Saint-Léonard RCMP provided a description of the vehicle. The pickup truck is a 1993 GMC Sierra with the license plate number F19860. It’s grey and has a two-toned color pattern. The vehicle identification number (the VIN) is 1GTEK14K4PZ500444. Police said they do not have a photo available of the pickup truck.

Use Crime Stoppers to Report Information

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information related to the stolen pickup truck from New Denmark, New Brunswick. Call officials if you’ve seen the vehicle since the theft on August 7, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Downloadthe secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

