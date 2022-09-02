Burglar Caught in Act at Sleepers Supermarket in Limington, Maine

A 29-year-old man is behind bars after police say they found him stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise after breaking into a store in Limington.

Early Thursday morning, deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at Sleepers Supermarket and Ace Hardware on Ossipee Trail. Once deputies arrived, they observed a man who appeared to be leisurely shopping in the store, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.



Burglar tells police he is a store employee

When deputies confronted the man, he initially claimed to be an employee at the business and was restocking shelves. Upon further investigation, deputies located a vehicle which they say had already been loaded with thousands of dollars' worth of stolen merchandise.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Shaun Webster of Buxton. Police say the goods removed from the store included pressure washers, tobacco products, electronics, back to school supplies and other miscellaneous items.

Police viewed video footage from the store's security system which allegedly showed Webster breaking in the rear door of the business.He was arrested for Burglary and transported to the York County Jail where bail was set at $5,000. Webster had previously served time at Maine State Prison in Windham for assault and other crimes.

Sleepers Supermarket and Ace Hardware in Limington is owned by Aaron and Alix Sleeper, who are part of the family that owns and operates Sleepers stores in Maine, including the original location: Sleeper’s of Caribou. Read more here.



