Police arrested one suspect and are looking for another person after $10,000 in tools were stolen from a storage unit in Fort Fairfield.

Police Looking Suspect in Burglary after Arresting A Suspect

The burglary and theft happened on April 28 at a self-storage unit on Cheney Grove Road. Officers investigated the case with physical evidence, interviews and canvassing the area for potential witnesses.

Items Found after Search Warrant in Presque Isle

The Fort Fairfield Police Department got a search warrant on May 2 for a Blake Street apartment in Presque Isle. Chief of Police, Matthew E. Cummings, said “upon searching the residence, items from the self-storage unit burglary were recovered, seized and returned to Fort Fairfield.”

Arrested and Charged

That same day, 37-year-old Michael Deveau from Presque Isle was arrested and charged with burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. He was released after posting a $10,000 unsecured bail. Deveau has a court date set for July 12 in Presque Isle Unified Court.

Police Actively Seeking Man Connected to Case

Fort Fairfield Police are looking for 30-year-old Richard (Richie) Gilman from Presque Isle and Millinocket. No photo was released.

Contact Law Enforcement with Info

Contact police if you have any information about his whereabouts or if you have information about the case. You can also use the Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 (TIPS) or text 207-538- 8477 (TIPS).

