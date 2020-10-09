You Gotta See A Maine Wolf Lead The Pack With A Bewitching Song

October is here with cooler nights that start earlier and leaves falling all around.

A magnificent beast named Anoki is leading the pack with a howling gang vocal, to welcome the spookiest month of the year.

Did you know you could get up close with wolves just around the corner? There's a beautiful place in Limington, Maine called the Runs With Wolves Sanctuary. They are the good folks who shared this majestic video.

According to their Facebook page,

"Our mission here at Runs with Wolves Sanctuary is to rescue, protect and care for the wolves for the remainder of their natural lives. We are a non-profit organization located in Limington Maine."

If you love what you just heard and saw, you can show your appreciation by making a donation to help Runs With Wolves continue their important work.

Their website says you are welcome to visit, just make an appointment first.

How cool would it be to hear the haunting sounds of howling wolves right in front of you?

We could listen to these "children of the night" with their incredible songs all day long.

I'd love to bring our husky along to visit too. I bet she'd join right in with the chorus of her cousins.