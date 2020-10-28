Brian May Says He’s ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ After Health Scares

Queen guitarist Brian May gave an update on his recent health issues, which include a heart attack and stomach hemorrhage.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, May said the "explosion" in his stomach was "shocking. ... That was the point where I nearly lost my life, not the heart attack, strangely enough."

He repeated what he said last month about his adverse reaction to the medication he received following the heart attack. “You have to be so careful with the medication that they give you," May said. "Because it’s great for the stents, it’s great for the heart, but it’s not very good for the rest of your body, and you can really go down. It’s a tightrope.”

May continued: “The worst thing that happened was the stomach hemorrhage, and I lost an awful lot of blood all at one time and just was wiped out. I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get across the floor. That was the worst point for me. But I had a bit of a bad time all-round – it sounds amusing really. A catalog of disasters.”

He disclosed the heart attack five months ago, saying that it was "about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness, and that feeling in the arms and sweating" and " not something that did me any harm." Upon the discovery of three congested arteries, May opted against open heart surgery in favor of having stents placed inside him. He now praises the doctor who performed the procedure.

“I had a wonderful, wonderful surgeon, and I’m so grateful to be alive," he said. "I had three stents in me, which are working just fine, and I feel good.”