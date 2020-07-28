Break, Enter and Theft at Royal Canadian Legion, Hartland, N.B.

The Perth-Andover RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft at the Royal Canadian Legion in Hartland, N.B.

On July 22, 2020, shortly after 5 a.m., an individual broke into the Royal Canadian Legion located on Orser Street. The individual stole a black Sentry safe with serial number E64353408. The safe contained an undisclosed amount of money.

A surveillance picture shows a man wearing beige pants and a black jacket. He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, or who has information about this theft is asked to call the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.