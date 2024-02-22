The 11 Most Frequently Stolen Items From Walmart in Maine

These are the products that are most likely and most often given the 'five-finger discount' at Maine Walmart store locations.

Seriously, it’s no joke; crime can strike at any time and place, with anyone being vulnerable to becoming a victim, even retail giants like Walmart.

Walmart Posts Strong Holiday Season Profits

Originating as a small discount retailer in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has expanded internationally, with 25 stores in Maine, comprising 19 Supercenters, 3 discount stores, and 3 Sam’s Clubs. As of October 31, 2023, over 8,000 Mainers make up Walmart's full-time workforce.

Despite its status as a financial juggernaut, Walmart is not immune to theft.

Walmart Removes Mask Mandates For Vaccinated Customers And Employees

DealAid compiles Walmart theft statistics from various sources, estimating the company's annual losses due to retail theft at $6.1 billion in 2022. These losses represented 14.7% of all retail theft losses in the USA that year.

Furthermore, the vulnerability of self-checkout terminals plays a major role in theft. As technology advances, addressing these concerns becomes imperative to curb the growing trend of theft and its subsequent impact on online marketplaces.

Wal-Mart Dominates U.S. Retail Economy

Additionally, self-checkout terminals in Walmart stores contribute up to 50% of all theft-related losses. Goods stolen through organized retail crime at Walmart are commonly resold on popular online platforms such as Amazon and eBay.

On top of this, NewsBreak contributor 'Coupons in the News' recently shared an article highlighting the 'Country's Favorite Grocery Stores - And The Least Favorite.' The article is based on the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which released its latest annual ranking of American grocery chains. The ranking is based on how satisfied survey respondents were with their recent shopping experiences, and Walmart ranked as America’s least favorite grocery store.

Walmart Prepares For Holiday Shopping Season

In light of this, when examining Walmart stores in our Pine Tree State, here is a list of the 11 most commonly stolen items taken by shoplifters.

