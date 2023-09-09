20-Year-Old Man Ejected from Vehicle after Roll Over Crash

A 20-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and was seriously injured Thursday after a crash in Hartland, Maine.

Vehicle Rolled Over after Leaving the Road

The driver’s name was not released. The vehicle left the roadway after crossing the centerline, rolled over and landed on its side, according to WVII News. He was taken to the hospital by LifeFlight. His condition was not released.

Police: Speed Appears to be a Factor

Police said they believe speedway was a factor in the crash. The case is under investigation.

Crash is Under Investigation

Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news as it happens.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 25 Unique Things You Need From The Upcoming Twitter Rebrand Auction Now that Twitter has become X, it is time for a rebrand. The company is putting items with the Twitter bird logo along with an assortment of office furniture and equipment up for auction. The bidding doesn't start until Sept. 12, but you can already browse the selection which includes a repurposed Montana barn, musical instruments and some unique styles of seating.