Braves Walk-Off Red Sox with 2-Run Homer in Bottom of 9th Win 5-3 [VIDEO]

In what has become the story of the 2022 season, the Boston Red Sox' bullpen blew another game, as Ryan Brasier allowed a 2-run homer to Orlando Arcia in the bottom of the 9th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Red Sox 5-3 in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 11th.

Nathan Eovaldi went 6.1 innings for Boston, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 1 for the no decision. He allowed a 2-run homer to Travis Demeritte.

Matt Strahm came on in the 7th and pitched struck out 2. John Schreiber finished the 8th, getting the final 2 outs.

Trevor Story hit his 1st home run as a Red Sox in the 2nd inning, a 2-run shot to give Boston a short-lived 2-0 lead.

Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Kevin Plawecki each doubled for Boston.

Both Plawecki and Manager Alex Cora were ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes in the 6th inning.

Boston is off on Thursday. They open a 3-game series in Texas on Friday, with the pregame starting at 7:05 p.m. and first pitch at 8:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.