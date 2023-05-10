Braves Beat Red Sox 9-3 as Pivetta Struggles

The Atlanta Braves scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and beat the Boston Red Sox 9-3 in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Nick Pivetta allowed 8 hit and 7 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 3. His record is now 2-3 on the season.

Brennan Bernardino was charged with 1 run, allowing 2 hits while pitching the 5th inning. He struck out and walked 1 batter.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 6th, holding the Braves scoreless, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Zack Littell pitched the 7th and 8th innings and allowed 1 hit and 1 run, while striking out 2 and walking 1.

Masataka Yoshida's 16-game hitting streak was snapped, as he went 0-5.

A bright note for the Red Sox was Justin Turner hitting his 3rd homer of the season, a solo shot in the 6th inning, as he also added a double, going 2-3 with 2 runs batted in.

The Red Sox will conclude the brief 2-game series Wednesday night. Brayen Bello is scheduled to start for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:20 with the 1st pitch at 7:20 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.