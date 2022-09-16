A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday morning when his bicycle collided with a pickup truck in Rumford.

The Rumford Police Department said the teen was riding his bike on Lincoln Avenue near Hancock Street when the collision occurred. The boy was transported to the nearby Rumford Hospital and is expected to be transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to another hospital, police said. The boy is reported to be in critical but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured.



Police and other emergency personnel remain on scene while Rumford Police conduct their investigation. Lincoln Avenue is shut down from Hancock Street to Waldo Street. Mountain Valley Variety, which is close to where the crash occurred, remains open.

Rumford Police said Route 2 westbound traffic was being detoured onto Essex Avenue and eastbound traffic was being diverted to Waldo Street.

This article will be updated as we receive additional information.

