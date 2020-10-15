Boston Anchor Loses Her Job Due to Cameo in New Adam Sandler Movie

According to Boston.com a former morning anchor for WHDH Channel 7 News Boston has been terminated from her position due to a violation of her contract.

Alaina Pinto shared the news on social media in a very authentic way.

Long story short, Alaina had a cameo in the new Adam Sandler movie on Netflix called, "Hubie Halloween". She played a Boston news anchor (how fitting!) dressed as Harley Quinn. If you haven't had a chance to watch the movie yet, she was awesome.

Here's her post:

The site states that Alaina was on the air until earlier this month. “Hubie Halloween” wrapped up filming in Massachusetts (mostly in Marblehead and Salem) in August 2019.

Alaina started her career at ABC Local 22 in Burlington, Vermont as a morning news reporter. She joined the 7News team in December of 2016 as a traffic reporter.

From where I'm sitting, Alaina seems to be a talented, professional, and hard working journalist.

I am sure she will land on her feet and find a new and exciting opportunity in no time. If I were asked to make a cameo in an Adam Sandler movie, i'd have a pretty tough time turning that down!